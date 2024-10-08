U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 317,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after buying an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,401,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

USB opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

