SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 75,207 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,459,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,290,000 after buying an additional 108,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 92,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,094.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,850.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.