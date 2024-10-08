SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Flex by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 547,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 372,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

