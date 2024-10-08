Czech National Bank Has $2.14 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2,670.3% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 18,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 653,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 156,430 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

