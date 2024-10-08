SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Shares of VRT opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

