SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 975.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 422,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $20,675,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royal Gold by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,991,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,124.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.53. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

