SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 42,932 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 190.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,506 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after acquiring an additional 63,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 966,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,125.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OFG shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group upped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

