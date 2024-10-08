BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 860.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,546 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in BP by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in BP by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in BP by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 429,773 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

