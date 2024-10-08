SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.40.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $284.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.96.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

