SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 41,466 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,494 shares of company stock worth $6,697,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

BlackLine Price Performance

BL stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

