Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 11,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $252.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.24. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.