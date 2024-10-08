SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,351,000 after purchasing an additional 984,807 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,463 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 22.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,737,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

