Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.0% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Salesforce by 10.4% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in Salesforce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $285.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $276.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,071,723 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

