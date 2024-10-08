Clean Yield Group Has $5.78 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,912 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical makes up about 1.8% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,707 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 973,935 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,866,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

