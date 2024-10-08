Clean Yield Group Trims Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.41% of Amalgamated Financial worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

AMAL stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,335,972.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,850.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

