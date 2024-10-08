Clean Yield Group Purchases New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $396.73 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $399.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total transaction of $6,289,356.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,201.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total value of $242,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,201.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,197 shares of company stock valued at $13,433,094. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

