Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $48,783,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,342,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 601.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 277,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 238,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.6 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $159.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DGX

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.