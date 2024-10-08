Clean Yield Group Sells 784 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $526.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

