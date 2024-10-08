Clean Yield Group Sells 148,994 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 148,994 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public makes up 1.4% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 14.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

