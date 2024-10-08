Clean Yield Group Has $2.23 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 450.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OGN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

