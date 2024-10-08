Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 431,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2,072.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $65,050,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BX opened at $149.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $161.25.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

