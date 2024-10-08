Clean Yield Group Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

