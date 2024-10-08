Clean Yield Group Trims Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after acquiring an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 53.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,090,000 after acquiring an additional 605,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AGCO by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,323,000 after acquiring an additional 391,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AGCO by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 335,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

