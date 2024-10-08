Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EXR opened at $169.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.