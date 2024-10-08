Barclays Upgrades Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) to Strong Sell

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $17.40 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vonovia will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

