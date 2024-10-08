Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.17 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $238.00 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $240.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -540.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

