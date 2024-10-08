Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Decreased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

