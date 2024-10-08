Anderson Hoagland & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

