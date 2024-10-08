Anderson Hoagland & Co. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $186.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.06. The company has a market capitalization of $204.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $190.88.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

