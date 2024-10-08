Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 878.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,846 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,730,000 after buying an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Broadcom by 826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after buying an additional 2,643,845 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,497,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at $198,497,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

