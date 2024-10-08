Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $472.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.95 and a 200-day moving average of $495.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

