Trium Capital LLP Has $2.52 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 0.7% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $163,156,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Whitford Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitford Management LLC now owns 67,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.