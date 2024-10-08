Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 0.8% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after acquiring an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.08.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.67 and a 200-day moving average of $396.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

