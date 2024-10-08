Trium Capital LLP Boosts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Trium Capital LLP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

