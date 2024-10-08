Trium Capital LLP Buys 34,643 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Trium Capital LLP increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

