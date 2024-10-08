Trium Capital LLP Has $2.37 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $274.50 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

