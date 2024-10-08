Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £149.88 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 12 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,249 ($16.35) per share, with a total value of £149.88 ($196.15).
Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 13 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.85) per share, for a total transaction of £157.43 ($206.03).
Avon Protection Trading Down 0.5 %
LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,242 ($16.25) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,239.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,243.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. Avon Protection plc has a 12 month low of GBX 588.83 ($7.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,408 ($18.43). The firm has a market cap of £372.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,804.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Avon Protection
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
