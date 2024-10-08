Quarry LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 135.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in NMI were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,987,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

