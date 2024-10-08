257 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,572,000 after acquiring an additional 171,317 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,466,000 after buying an additional 83,444 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PACCAR by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

