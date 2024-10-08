B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,770 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 512.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 273.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 762.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $192.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

