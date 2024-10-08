Algorand Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $27.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,302,678,046 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

