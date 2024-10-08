Wrapped BNB Price Tops $574.75 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $574.75 or 0.00918450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $909.76 million and $190.36 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) was created to enable Binance Coin (BNB) to be used within the Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi ecosystem by making it BEP-20 compliant. This allows WBNB to interact with decentralised applications, smart contracts, and other tokens on BSC, significantly expanding its utility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

