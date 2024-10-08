OMG Network (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.88 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $38.42 million and $10.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.