Orchid Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.59 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $71.73 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,610.59 or 1.00052313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07413609 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,359,717.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.