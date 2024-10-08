Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $359.21 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Kava has a total market cap of $359.21 million and approximately $16.13 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,731 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.