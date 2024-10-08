Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Leerink Partners

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Leerink Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of TVTX opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,532.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

