Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $159.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 in the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

