Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $220.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

