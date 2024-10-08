Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $110.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $177.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,813,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,970 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,472,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,682,000 after purchasing an additional 116,284 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after buying an additional 144,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.