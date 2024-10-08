Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $45,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.14.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $343.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $353.54.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.